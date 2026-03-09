Paras Defence and Space Tech secures Rs 80-cr DRDO contract for air defence optical system

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured an order Rs 80.28 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, to develop a high-precision optical system for air defence applications.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is slated for execution within 18 months from the date of the supply order. The company said the project will enhance its capabilities in advanced defence technologies and strengthen its partnership with DRDO.

Paras Defence clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in DRDO, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.1% to Rs 18.21 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 15.04 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales climbed 24% YoY to Rs 106.35 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies declined 2.79% to Rs 726.90 on the BSE.

