Cupid Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Apollo Pipes Ltd, Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd, R Systems International Ltd and A-1 Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2026.

Cupid Ltd soared 12.31% to Rs 90.3 at 09-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd spiked 11.73% to Rs 389.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47398 shares in the past one month.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd surged 10.55% to Rs 1006. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 122 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd exploded 10.02% to Rs 283.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7108 shares in the past one month.

A-1 Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 22.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

