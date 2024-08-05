Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 16.13% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.380.57420.537.8012.2245.0241.2826.3423.0617.0614.69