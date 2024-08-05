Business Standard
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore
Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 16.13% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 380.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 420.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales380.57420.53 -10 OPM %7.8012.22 -PBDT45.0241.28 9 PBT26.3423.06 14 NP17.0614.69 16
First Published: Aug 05 2024

