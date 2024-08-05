Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.20% to Rs 384.13 crore
Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 384.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales384.13400.97 -4 OPM %0.472.61 -PBDT-8.1215.03 PL PBT-23.010.17 PL NP-16.64-2.64 -530
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina heading to India after residence stormed by protestors

Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh amid crisis; army takes over: Top updates

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 5: Sensex tanks 2222 points; Nifty ends near 24,050 amid global rout

Keystone Realtors Q1 results: PAT down 45% at Rs 26 cr on higher expenses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon