Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.20% to Rs 384.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.384.13400.970.472.61-8.1215.03-23.010.17-16.64-2.64