Parliament's budget session resumes today, key bills on agenda

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin today (March 10) and will continue until April 4, with a total of 20 sittings scheduled. One of the key highlights of todays proceedings will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the budget for Manipur, which has been under Presidents Rule since the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh last month.

During this phase of the session, Parliament will take up discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants for the financial year 2025-26, along with the Appropriation Bill. Several significant legislations are also on the agenda, including: Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 and Railways (Amendment) Bill.

 

The first part of the Budget Session was held from January 31 to February 13 and began with President Droupadi Murmus address to a joint sitting of both Houses. Finance Minister Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis response to the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents address.

The Lok Sabha recorded 112% productivity during this period, indicating active legislative participation. Additionally, the Joint Committee report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was tabled in the lower house.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

