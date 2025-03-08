Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

At Banaskantha

IRM Energy has reached a significant milestone with the inauguration of its 100th Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Banaskantha, Gujarat, India.

This achievement reflects its strong commitment to strengthening green energy infrastructure in its authorised geographical areas and driving the transition towards sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement retains top credit ratings from CARE Ratings

UltraTech Cement retains top credit ratings from CARE Ratings

HFCL arm bags supply contract from Indian Army

HFCL arm bags supply contract from Indian Army

Agro Tech Foods changes its name

Agro Tech Foods changes its name

Tata Power arm signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to develop RE projects

Tata Power arm signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to develop RE projects

Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon