Parliament to resume budget debate on Monday, mixed reactions from MPs

In the Rajya Sabha, MP S. Niranjan Reddy of the YSRCP commended the budget, stating that the Finance Minister has taken a medium and long-term approach rather than resorting to short-term populist measures. However, CPI member P Santhosh Kumar criticized the budget as being anti-people and anti-federal, arguing that states should receive their fair share. Meanwhile, RJD's A D Singh highlighted the pressing issue of unemployment in the country during the discussion. The debate in the Upper House remained unfinished and is expected to continue next week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Both Houses of Parliament are set to continue their deliberations on the General Budget 2024-25 when they reconvene on Monday (29 July 2024). The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn varied responses from members of both the ruling and opposition parties.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP's Jugal Kishore praised the budget for its economic and social significance, asserting that it will benefit the people. On the other hand, Congress member Jai Prakash claimed that the Central government is neglecting pending projects in Haryana.

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister for providing assistance to her home state of Himachal Pradesh through the budget. However, Aam Aadmi Party's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer argued that the budget fails to benefit youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal also alleged that the budget does not address the concerns of farmers grappling with inflation.

The Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after taking up Private Members' Business, with the budget discussion remaining inconclusive.

