K E C International consolidated net profit rises 106.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 106.90% to Rs 87.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4243.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4511.894243.59 6 OPM %5.995.76 -PBDT158.5588.49 79 PBT112.0446.70 140 NP87.5842.33 107
