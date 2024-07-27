K E C International consolidated net profit rises 106.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 106.90% to Rs 87.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4243.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4511.894243.595.995.76158.5588.49112.0446.7087.5842.33