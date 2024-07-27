JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 6.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 218.97 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 6.33% to Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 218.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.218.97214.6176.6785.0273.8586.2971.3783.8960.3564.43