Nido Home Finance standalone net profit declines 74.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 120.48 crore
Net profit of Nido Home Finance declined 74.28% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 120.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales120.48108.37 11 OPM %65.9573.06 -PBDT3.055.81 -48 PBT1.254.54 -72 NP0.893.46 -74
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

