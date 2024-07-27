Power Grid Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,724 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 3.52% increase in consooldiated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,597.16 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 11,006.18 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 11,048.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 2.22% YoY to Rs 4,665.54 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses fell marginally 0.68% to Rs 6643.07 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 6688.51 crore in Q1 FY24. Employee expenses stood at Rs 617.36 crore (up 2.8% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2038.97 crore (up 0.89%YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from transmission business was at Rs 10,727.97 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 10,829.67 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 184.21 in Q1 FY25, up 45.34% as compared with Rs 126.74 crore in Q1 FY24 while revenue from telecom business jumped 15.86% YoY to Rs 245.84 crore in Q1 FY25.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.
