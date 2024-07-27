Power Grid Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 3,724 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 3.52% increase in consooldiated net profit to Rs 3,723.92 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,597.16 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 2.22% YoY to Rs 4,665.54 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses fell marginally 0.68% to Rs 6643.07 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 6688.51 crore in Q1 FY24. Employee expenses stood at Rs 617.36 crore (up 2.8% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2038.97 crore (up 0.89%YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 11,006.18 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 11,048.13 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.