Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 13.35% to Rs 46.37 crore
Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 55.56% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 188.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales46.3740.91 13 188.71167.61 13 OPM %12.4911.59 -12.4713.72 - PBDT4.633.82 21 19.0118.81 1 PBT2.792.23 25 12.0512.28 -2 NP2.241.44 56 9.618.62 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 30.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Elpro International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 195.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon