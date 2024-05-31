Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.35% to Rs 46.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.48% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 188.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 55.56% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.46.3740.91188.71167.6112.4911.5912.4713.724.633.8219.0118.812.792.2312.0512.282.241.449.618.62