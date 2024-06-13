Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 120.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.51% to Rs 19.64 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 185.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 182.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 73.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.51% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.19.6410.8873.0955.7136.4642.3770.9176.70-111.54-42.69-151.54-145.71-120.05-51.13-185.69-179.61-120.14-54.03-185.78-182.65