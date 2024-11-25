Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.44 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.59% to Rs 18.79 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt reported to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.7918.68 1 OPM %84.4187.15 -PBDT-37.83-1.91 -1881 PBT-46.44-10.48 -343 NP-46.44-10.48 -343
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content