Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.31% to Rs 240.21 croreNet profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 23.12% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.31% to Rs 240.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 344.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales240.21344.69 -30 OPM %3.914.62 -PBDT8.2312.17 -32 PBT5.867.50 -22 NP4.095.32 -23
