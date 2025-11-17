Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 9.69 croreNet profit of Meera Industries declined 58.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.6910.90 -11 OPM %12.8017.80 -PBDT1.181.96 -40 PBT0.731.63 -55 NP0.531.29 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content