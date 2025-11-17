Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales decline 11.10% to Rs 9.69 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 58.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.10% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.6910.90 -11 OPM %12.8017.80 -PBDT1.181.96 -40 PBT0.731.63 -55 NP0.531.29 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 52.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 52.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 66.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 66.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon