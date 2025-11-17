RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.62% to Rs 31.03 croreNet profit of RKEC Projects declined 54.40% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.62% to Rs 31.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.0376.84 -60 OPM %21.1113.57 -PBDT4.616.83 -33 PBT2.264.78 -53 NP1.713.75 -54
