Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 52.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Bazel International declined 52.31% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.140.83 37 OPM %59.6577.11 -PBDT0.480.65 -26 PBT0.500.61 -18 NP0.310.65 -52
