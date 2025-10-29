Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 601.85, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 5.44% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 601.85, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has gained around 4.52% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56110.05, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 606.7, up 1.58% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is up 2.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 5.44% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

