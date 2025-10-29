Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.13%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.9, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.9, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 9.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27148.35, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1321.9, up 1.23% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is down 6.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

