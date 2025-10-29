Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.79, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 7.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.79, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has gained around 2.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35658.15, up 2.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.49, up 2.36% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 3.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 7.31% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 304.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

