Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC Housing Finance Ltd up for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 593.1, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 14.62% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 593.1, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has gained around 4.97% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27453.95, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 597.45, up 1.49% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 6.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% jump in NIFTY and a 14.62% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

