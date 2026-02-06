Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 0.53%, up for five straight sessions

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 518.25, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.93% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% gain in NIFTY and a 6.55% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Patanjali Foods Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 518.25, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 25543.45. The Sensex is at 83161.28, down 0.18%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has dropped around 10.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50731.65, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 519.2, up 0.65% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 15.93% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% gain in NIFTY and a 6.55% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 39.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

