Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 359.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 209.46 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates rose 359.70% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 209.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 171.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales209.46171.45 22 OPM %5.043.35 -PBDT7.423.19 133 PBT5.370.72 646 NP3.080.67 360
