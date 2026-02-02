Patel Retail climbs after Q3 PAT surges 96% YoY to Rs 12 cr
Patel Retail rallied 4% to Rs 204.25 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 96.08% to Rs 12 crore on 35.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 309.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) surged 101.64% YoY to Rs 15.99 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses climbed 33.14% to Rs 295.12 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 221.66 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 136.97 crore (up 66.83% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 8.96 crore (up 10.34% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 3.04 crore (down 26.39% YoY) during the period under review.
Patel Retail is a diversified retail and food processing company with a strong presence in value retail supermarkets, food exports, and agri-processing. Its business spans retail (including private labels Patel Fresh, Indian Chaska, Blue Nation, and Patel Essentials) and non-retail activities like trading and exports.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:17 PM IST