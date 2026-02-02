Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 95.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.46% to Rs 309.27 crore

Net profit of Patel Retail rose 95.76% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.46% to Rs 309.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 228.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

