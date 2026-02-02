Bharat Forge gains as subsidiary raises Rs 300 crore from Premji Invest

Bharat Forge added 3.67% to Rs 1,427.30 after its step-down subsidiary, JS Auto Cast Foundry India has raised Rs 300 crore in equity from Premji Invest through a primary infusion.

Following the transaction, Premji Invest will hold a 23% stake in JSA on a fully diluted basis.

The funds will be used to accelerate JSAs growth by expanding casting capacity, investing in medium-casting capabilities and pursuing industry consolidation through acquisitions. JSA is a key supplier of critical ferrous castings for industrial and automotive applications.

Commenting on this partnership, Amit Kalyani, vice chairman & joint managing director, Bharat Forge said, Since 2022 when we acquired JSA, the company has delivered excellent financial performance with topline, exports and profitability growing at a CAGR of 17%, 24% and 25% respectively, while enhancing its product mix and customer base. We are delighted to partner with Premji Invest (PI), a renowned and highly respected investor, in the next phase of JSAs growth journey.

Manoj Jaiswal, Partner, Premji Invest, who leads the firms Industrials and Buyout investmentssaid, We are excited to partner with Bharat Forge, a premier engineering and manufacturing conglomerate in the country. Collaborating with leading conglomerates on their growth and consolidation journey is one of our strategic pillars. Through our investment in JSA, we look forward to jointly building a leading ferrous casting platform in the country.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 23% to Rs 299.27 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 243.29 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations soared 9.31% YoY to Rs 4,031.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

