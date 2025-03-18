Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Paytm Money receives registration to offer SEBI-compliant research services

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, has been granted a Certificate of Registration as a Research Analyst by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014. The registration number for Paytm Money as a Research Analyst is INH000020086.

With this registration, Paytm Money can offer SEBI-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis. This milestone aligns with Paytm Money's objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors. These services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Ircon Intl, IREDA, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shilpa Medicare

Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Ircon Intl, IREDA, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shilpa Medicare

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Edge Higher

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

INR weakens near 82.90 per US dollar mark

INR weakens near 82.90 per US dollar mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon