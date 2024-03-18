Sensex (    %)
                             
Pound Speculative Net Longs Jump To Highest Level In 17 Years

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Pound futures sharply increased their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 70451 contracts in the data reported through March 12 2024. This was a weekly gain of 12156 net contracts and net position climbed to its highest level in 17 years.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

