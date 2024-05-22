Paytm slides as net loss widens to Rs 550 cr in Q4 FY24

One 97 Communications (Paytm) declined 1.12% to Rs 347.80 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 549.6 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 168.4 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2267.1 crore in March quarter, down 2.89% from Rs 2334.5 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Paytm said that its quarterly result was impacted by temporary disruption on account of UPI transition etc. and permanent disruption because of PPBL embargo.

Contribution profit was flat at Rs 1,288 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,283 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Contribution margin was 57% including UPI incentives, and 51% excluding UPI incentives.

In Q4 FY24, EBITDA before ESOP was Rs 103 crore, down 55.98% from Rs 234 crore in Q4 FY23.

Temporary disruptions in operating metrics (MTU, merchant base, payment GMV) during February and March. This is expected to have an incremental EBITDA impact of Rs 100- Rs 150 crore, in Q1 FY 2025 and should start recovering from Q2 as we are seeing stabilization or growth in consumer and merchant base metrics from April/May, said the company.

While we experienced financial impact in Q4, the full financial impact will be seen in Q1 FY 2025. We expect Q1 FY 2025 revenue of Rs 1,500 - Rs 1,600 crore and EBITDA before ESOP of (Rs 500) (Rs 600) crore. We are confident of seeing meaningful improvement starting from Q2 FY 2025, based on restarting certain paused products and achieving steady growth in operating metrics, it added.

During Q4 FY24, the value of loans distributed tumbled 54% year on year to Rs 5,776 crore.

Average monthly transacting users (MTU) for Q4 FY24 grew by 7% YoY to 9.6 crore as against 9 crore registered in Q4 FY23.

The gross merchandise value surged 30% YoY to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Merchant subscriptions improved to 107 lakh, registering a growth of 58% YoY. Merchant subscription revenue in Q4 was around Rs 90 per device per month and the firm expects it to bottom out at about Rs 80 in Q1 FY 2025, post which it should increase towards Rs 100 by Q4 FY 2025.

In Q4 FY 2024, revenue from financial services and others declined 36% YoY to Rs 304 crore, on account of lower loan distribution. Non-lending revenue increased YoY, but was down marginally QoQ due to business disruption.

Net payment margin increased 24% YoY to Rs 853 crore. Excluding UPI incentive, growth was 12% YoY.

Paytms cash balance stood at Rs 8,650 crore as of quarter ending March 2024, as compared to Rs 8,901 crore as of quarter ending December 2023.

On full year basis, the companys net loss narrowed to Rs 1,417 crore as against Rs 1,775.9 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 24.87% YoY to Rs 9,977.8 crore in FY24, driven by increase in merchant subscription revenues, increase in GMV and growth of financial services business.

During FY24, contribution profit was at Rs 5,538 crore, recording a growth of 42% YoY on the back of growth in net payment margin and higher margin financial services business.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm builds technologies that help small businesses with payments and commerce. Paytms mission is to serve half a billion Indians and bring them to the mainstream economy with the help of technology.

