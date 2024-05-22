BHEL slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 25% YoY to Rs 484 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) dropped 4.50% to Rs 304.85 after the heavy electrical equipment manufacturer's net profit declined by 24.92% to Rs 484.36 in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 645.13 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 8,260.25 crore during fourth quarter of FY24, as compared to Rs 8226.99 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

The firm profit before tax was at Rs 631.06 crore in Q4 FY24, down 31.9% year on year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 893 crore in Q4 FY24, declining 23.08% from Rs 1,161 crore posted in same quarter last year.

The companys revenue from power segment was at Rs 5,902.78 crore (down 4.27% YoY) while income from industry segment stood at Rs 1,981.10 crore (up 19.84% YoY) during the period under review.

The company reported order inflow of Rs 41,859 which is steeply higher than Rs 8,316 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. The firm has recorded highest ever quarterly order booking.

On consolidated basis, the PSU companys net profit declined 25.59% to Rs 489.62 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 658.02 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 0.40% YoY to Rs 8,260.25 crore in Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, dividend will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting, if declared by the Company.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The companys net sales rose 0.83% to Rs 7,883.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared to Rs 7,819.37 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.