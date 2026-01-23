Paytm tumbles amid concerns over PIDF scheme

One 97 Communications (Paytm) fell 8.44% to Rs 1,154.45, following media reports raising concerns about the potential impact of the Reserve Bank of India's Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme.

Market chatter centred on the PIDF scheme, which was extended until December 2025 and is used to incentivise the deployment of digital payment infrastructure. There is currently no clarity on whether the scheme will be extended beyond that date. The media report said PIDF incentives contribute about 20% of Paytm's operating profit. This raised concerns over a potential earnings impact for digital payments and infrastructure players. However, there has been no official communication from the Reserve Bank of India on any extension or replacement of the scheme.

In response, Paytm clarified to the bourses today (23 January 2026) that it has recognised incentives under the PIDF scheme in line with RBI guidelines. The company said the incentives relate to qualifying expenditure incurred towards the deployment of payment acceptance devices such as soundboxes and EDC machines, primarily across Tier-3 to Tier-6 centres and select regions of India.

The company said the PIDF scheme was valid until 31 December 2025, and incentives received under the scheme amounted to Rs 128 crore for the six months ended 30 September 2025. Paytm added that there has been no announcement so far on any extension or replacement of the scheme.

In the event the scheme is not extended, the company said it expects the impact to be significantly offset over time through higher revenues and more targeted sales efforts. It also said it will make appropriate disclosures to the stock exchanges in accordance with applicable regulations.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21 crore in Q2 FY26, significantly lower than the Rs 930 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore.

