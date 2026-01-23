Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Paras approves incorporation of subsidiary

Board of Paras approves incorporation of subsidiary

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved to incorporate a new subsidiary named Paras Avionics or Paras Aviation Technologies or such other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The new subsidiary company shall be engaged in systems and solutions for avionic applications, manufacturing, testing, repair and overhauling systems for defence and aerospace platforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

Cipla slides as Q3 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 676 crore

Cipla slides as Q3 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 676 crore

Innova Captab surges after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Innova Captab surges after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Sensex tumbles 706 pts; media shares decline; VIX jumps 6.29%

Sensex tumbles 706 pts; media shares decline; VIX jumps 6.29%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday