Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced the launch of Sterling Amargarh Jodhpur, a grand destination resort that cements the brand's presence in Rajasthan and reinforces its credentials in large-format, experience-led stays.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, Rajasthan remains a cornerstone of Sterling's destination strategy, and Jodhpur is one of its most compelling cultural anchors. With Sterling Amargarh Jodhpur, we are introducing a resort that brings scale and versatility into a heritage settingmaking it equally relevant for leisure travellers, large celebrations and corporate events. This launch reflects our focus on building destination-led resorts that combine local character with the reliability of a national hospitality network.

 

Board of Paras approves incorporation of subsidiary

Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

Cipla slides as Q3 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 676 crore

Innova Captab surges after Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 421 cr

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

