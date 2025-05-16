PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 181.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.39% to Rs 1507.87 croreNet profit of PB Fintech rose 181.60% to Rs 170.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.39% to Rs 1507.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1089.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 427.04% to Rs 353.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.78% to Rs 4977.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3437.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1507.871089.57 38 4977.213437.68 45 OPM %7.480.45 -1.88-5.48 - PBDT204.7496.69 112 467.84165.83 182 PBT171.4572.89 135 346.5777.11 349 NP170.6260.59 182 353.0166.98 427
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content