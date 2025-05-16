Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 54.48% to Rs 984.48 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 43.00% to Rs 116.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.48% to Rs 984.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 637.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.09% to Rs 293.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.82% to Rs 2721.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1804.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales984.48637.30 54 2721.751804.62 51 OPM %17.0514.94 -15.0914.08 - PBDT158.87109.31 45 416.36256.71 62 PBT141.93101.93 39 371.62231.57 60 NP116.2081.26 43 293.43183.29 60

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

