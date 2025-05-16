IRM Energy consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.02% to Rs 267.86 croreNet profit of IRM Energy declined 51.11% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.02% to Rs 267.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.24% to Rs 45.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 975.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales267.86214.25 25 975.48890.52 10 OPM %6.4710.55 -9.8716.71 - PBDT20.4523.89 -14 108.64145.97 -26 PBT10.5516.49 -36 73.81119.50 -38 NP4.398.98 -51 45.2085.67 -47
