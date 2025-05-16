Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 362.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 27.60 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 362.79% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 27.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 101.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales27.6024.69 12 101.9681.50 25 OPM %16.2310.04 -13.9516.98 - PBDT4.422.07 114 13.7311.77 17 PBT3.230.85 280 9.196.85 34 NP1.990.43 363 6.905.89 17
