Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

J.G.Chemicals Ltd, Mazda Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

J.G.Chemicals Ltd, Mazda Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 14.90% to Rs 19.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 445.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

J.G.Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.40% to Rs 526.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29490 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 330. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7576 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

realty sector, real estate

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; FMCG index up 1.5%; Godrej Con zooms 6%, HUL 3%

Blackrock

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd spurt 11.82% to Rs 914. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36175 shares in the past one month.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd gained 10.03% to Rs 171.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2297 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Cedaar Textile's market debut unfolds with loose stitches

NSE SME Cedaar Textile's market debut unfolds with loose stitches

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

Crizac IPO ends with 59.82x subscription

Benchmarks trade with small cuts; metal shares slide

Benchmarks trade with small cuts; metal shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon