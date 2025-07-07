Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Puravankara to begin redevelopment of eight Chembur societies in Mumbai, unlocking 1.2 mn sq ft across 4 acres and reaffirming its western region real estate strategy

realty sector, real estate

Over the past five decades, Puravankara has built three distinct residential brands.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara has said that it will soon start the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai.
 
The company claimed that this project marked a significant milestone for it, unlocking a total development potential of over 1.2 million square feet (msf) across approximately 4 acres, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.
 
The announcement comes after Puravankara’s earlier acquisitions of development rights for redevelopment projects in Mumbai’s Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala. 
 
“Securing marquee redevelopment projects in highly sought-after Mumbai neighbourhoods such as Breach Candy, Pali Hill, Lokhandwala, and now Chembur is a strong validation of the trust, discerning societies and residents place in the Puravankara brand,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.
 

Also Read

real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Puravankara shares jump 7% on ₹2,100 crore redevelopment project

Premiumreal estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Construction tech adoption lags in Indian real estate amid cost hurdles

Premiummarket debt

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Realty firm Signature Global purchases two land parcels in Gurugram

 
Puravankara said that it now has 11 projects across Mumbai and Pune, spanning approximately 14 msf—including 3.6 msf under redevelopment. The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its presence in the western region, which is expected to contribute a gross development value (GDV) of around ₹18,000 crore, with approximately ₹7,700 crore coming from redevelopment projects alone.
 
Over the past five decades, Puravankara has built three distinct residential brands, Purva, Provident Housing Limited (PHL), and Purva Land. 
 
As of March, Puravankara has delivered over 90 projects totaling ~53 msf across nine cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company holds a land bank of approximately ~25 msf, with ongoing projects covering around ~37 msf. 
       

More From This Section

Blackrock

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

co working space, co-working space

IPO-bound Smartworks FY25 loss widens to ₹63 cr, revenue rises 32%

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

PremiumTata Digital

Leadership 'crisis' hits Tata Digital amid multiple top-level exits

PremiumSunil Bharti Mittal, billionaire and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd.

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus eye 49% in Haier India at steep discount

Topics : Real Estate Realty housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon