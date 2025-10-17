Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 55.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.80% to Rs 6477.21 croreNet profit of Polycab India rose 55.85% to Rs 685.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 439.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.80% to Rs 6477.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5498.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6477.215498.42 18 OPM %15.7611.49 -PBDT1017.78662.41 54 PBT921.00590.35 56 NP685.46439.81 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content