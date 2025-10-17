Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.14 -100 OPM %078.57 -PBDT-0.870.11 PL PBT-0.990.11 PL NP-0.990.11 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

