DCM Nouvelle reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 269.21 crore

Net loss of DCM Nouvelle reported to Rs 33.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 269.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 263.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales269.21263.06 2 OPM %5.114.85 -PBDT10.388.49 22 PBT4.582.78 65 NP-33.902.21 PL

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

