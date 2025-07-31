Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Apar Industries Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2025.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 8.97% to Rs 1489.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3538 shares in the past one month.

 

Apar Industries Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 9023.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6750 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd crashed 6.20% to Rs 887.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25366 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd corrected 5.77% to Rs 838.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20574 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd fell 5.72% to Rs 420.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76626 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Saregama India gains as Q1 PAT soars 8% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Steelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

