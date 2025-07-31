Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Steelcast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Faze Three Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and DE Nora India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Faze Three Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and DE Nora India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2025.

Steelcast Ltd crashed 13.07% to Rs 1085.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2344 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd tumbled 10.97% to Rs 608. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9753 shares in the past one month.

 

Greenpanel Industries Ltd lost 7.77% to Rs 294.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51387 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Woakes ends Rahul's resistance; IND 2 down

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

Ester Industries Ltd shed 7.02% to Rs 114.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9532 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd fell 7.00% to Rs 898. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1172 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon