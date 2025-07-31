Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

TVS Motor Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 778 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

TVS Motor Company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 34.51% YoY to Rs 1,053.07 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 1,263 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 32% compared with Rs 960 crore in Q1 FY25. The companys operating EBITDA margin improved by 100 bps to 12.5% during the quarter ended June 2025 as against 11.5% in the quarter ended June 2024.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports grew by 17% registering sales of 12.77 Lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 10.87 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2024.

 

Motorcycle sales grew by 21% registering 6.21 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025 as against 5.14 lakh units in quarter ended June 2024.

Scooter sales grew by 19% to 4.99 lakh units in Q1 FY26 as against 4.18 lakh units sold in Q1 FY25. Electric Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35% at 0.70 lakh units as against 0.52 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2024.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Woakes ends Rahul's resistance; IND 2 down

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q1 results: PAT dips 20% to ₹2,279 crore; revenue rises 8.6%

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Tax dept starts online filing of updated returns: Know what's the process

Three-wheeler sales grew 46% to 0.45 lakh units during the quarter under review as against 0.31 lakh units sold during first quarter of 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches /series, over a period of time.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 2,790.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon