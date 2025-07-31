Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Acutaas Chemicals spurts after Q1 PAT surges 199% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Acutaas Chemicals soared 7.13% to Rs 1305.85 after the company posted robust Q1 FY26 earnings.

In Q1 FY26, Acutaas Chemicals reported a 17.3% rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 207.2 crore, up from Rs 176.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Exports contributed 60% while the domestic business accounted for the remaining 40%. Gross profit surged 48.4% YoY to Rs 110.3 crore, expanding the gross margin from 42.1% to 53.2% in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 72.4% to Rs 50.9 crore, while net profit (PAT) soared to Rs 44 crore, a 199.6% jump over the same quarter last year. The PAT margin improved from 8.3% to 21.2% in Q1 FY26, reflecting strong operating efficiency. Exports contributed 60% and the domestic business accounting for the remaining 40%.

 

On a sequential basis, performance moderated. The company's consolidated revenue declined 32.8% from Rs 308.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross profit dropped 24.4%, while EBITDA fell 40.1% and PAT slipped 29.8% from Q4 FY25.

Still, profitability ratios held firm, with EBITDA margin at 24.6% and PAT margin at 21.2% in Q1 FY26, compared to 27.5% and 20.3%, respectively, in Q4 FY25. Both margins saw a sharp improvement from 16.7% EBITDA margin and 8.3% PAT margin in Q1 FY25.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Acutaas Chemicals, said: "I am happy to share that weve had a strong start to FY26, with Q1 revenue growing 17.3% year-on-year, driven by robust performance in our Pharmaceutical Intermediates business. Both our pharma facilities are now PMDA GMP certified, underscoring our commitment to global compliance and quality.

I am happy to announce that we have entered into a joint venture in South Korea which rings us closer to key semiconductor markets and strengthens our portfolio with differentiated, high-value products tailored for this space. With rising customer engagement across COMO, battery chemicals, and semiconductors, we step into FY26 with strong momentum and confidence to deliver 25% growth with improved margins."

Acutaas Chemicals (formerly Ami Organics) is a global manufacturer of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals. It serves a diverse set of industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, battery chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals.



Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

