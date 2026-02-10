Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Kiri Industries Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2026.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd tumbled 8.65% to Rs 1639.2 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19606 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd crashed 8.32% to Rs 474.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Gokaldas Exports Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 778.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shed 7.22% to Rs 1114.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67359 shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd pared 6.30% to Rs 202.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

