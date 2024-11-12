Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit rises 5.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.00% to Rs 30.94 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 5.98% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.00% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.9432.57 -5 OPM %10.1811.39 -PBDT3.923.75 5 PBT3.533.35 5 NP2.662.51 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content