Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 763.37 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 7.83% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 763.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 692.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales763.37692.88 10 OPM %17.3916.99 -PBDT113.67100.75 13 PBT71.1463.69 12 NP50.6546.97 8
